Earnings : What to expect CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Earnings results for CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Analyst Opinion on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CDK Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.66%. The high price target for CDK is $72.00 and the low price target for CDK is $65.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global pays a meaningful dividend of 1.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CDK Global has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CDK Global is 19.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CDK Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.14% next year. This indicates that CDK Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

In the past three months, CDK Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of CDK Global is held by insiders. 83.71% of the stock of CDK Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK



Earnings for CDK Global are expected to grow by 16.81% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $2.71 per share. The P/E ratio of CDK Global is 5.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of CDK Global is 5.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.75.

