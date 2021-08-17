Will stock surge before Earnings results? Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Earnings results for Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Cheetah Mobile last posted its earnings results on June 11th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $30.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. Cheetah Mobile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Cheetah Mobile does not currently pay a dividend. Cheetah Mobile does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cheetah Mobile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.10% of the stock of Cheetah Mobile is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.39% of the stock of Cheetah Mobile is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Cheetah Mobile is 3.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of Cheetah Mobile is 3.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.65. Cheetah Mobile has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

