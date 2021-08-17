How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Earnings results for CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

CNS Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. CNS Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CNS Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.68) per share. CNS Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNS Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 528.74%. The high price target for CNSP is $11.00 and the low price target for CNSP is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CNS Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 528.7% from its current price of $1.67. CNS Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. CNS Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

In the past three months, CNS Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of CNS Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 5.03% of the stock of CNS Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP



Earnings for CNS Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of CNS Pharmaceuticals is -2.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CNS Pharmaceuticals is -2.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

