Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.96.

Cogent Biosciences last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Cogent Biosciences has generated ($16.08) earnings per share over the last year (($12.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cogent Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.61) per share. Cogent Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cogent Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.93%. The high price target for COGT is $24.00 and the low price target for COGT is $4.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cogent Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Cogent Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cogent Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Cogent Biosciences is held by insiders. 93.31% of the stock of Cogent Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cogent Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Cogent Biosciences is -0.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cogent Biosciences is -0.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cogent Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

