How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Earnings results for Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Comstock Holding Companies last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $8.32 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Comstock Holding Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Dividend Strength: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies does not currently pay a dividend. Comstock Holding Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

In the past three months, Comstock Holding Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $108,033.00 in company stock. 70.93% of the stock of Comstock Holding Companies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.31% of the stock of Comstock Holding Companies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI



The P/E ratio of Comstock Holding Companies is 21.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Comstock Holding Companies is 21.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 20.17. Comstock Holding Companies has a P/B Ratio of 10.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

