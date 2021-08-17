Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Earnings results for Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Creatd last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $0.74 million during the quarter. Creatd has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Creatd has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Dividend Strength: Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd does not currently pay a dividend. Creatd does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

In the past three months, Creatd insiders have sold 63,798.00% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $9,999.00 in company stock and sold $6,389,161.00 in company stock. 14.00% of the stock of Creatd is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.38% of the stock of Creatd is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD



Creatd has a P/B Ratio of 4.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

