How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Earnings results for Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Creative Realities last issued its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $5 million during the quarter. Creative Realities has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Creative Realities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Creative Realities will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Dividend Strength: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities does not currently pay a dividend. Creative Realities does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

In the past three months, Creative Realities insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $66,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.71% of the stock of Creative Realities is held by insiders. Only 8.01% of the stock of Creative Realities is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX



The P/E ratio of Creative Realities is -6.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Creative Realities is -6.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Creative Realities has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

