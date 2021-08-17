Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Earnings results for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.60%. The high price target for CREE is $160.00 and the low price target for CREE is $68.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cree has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.50, Cree has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $87.48. Cree has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree does not currently pay a dividend. Cree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

In the past three months, Cree insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Cree is held by insiders. 94.00% of the stock of Cree is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE



Earnings for Cree are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.38) to ($1.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Cree is -23.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cree is -23.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cree has a P/B Ratio of 4.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here