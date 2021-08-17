Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Earnings results for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is held by insiders. Only 12.37% of the stock of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is 15.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.73. The P/E ratio of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is 15.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.72. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 9.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

