Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Earnings results for Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08.

Crown ElectroKinetics last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Crown ElectroKinetics has generated ($2.92) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Crown ElectroKinetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to $0.75 per share. Crown ElectroKinetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 207.81%. The high price target for CRKN is $12.00 and the low price target for CRKN is $8.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics does not currently pay a dividend. Crown ElectroKinetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

In the past three months, Crown ElectroKinetics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.53% of the stock of Crown ElectroKinetics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.69% of the stock of Crown ElectroKinetics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN



Earnings for Crown ElectroKinetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Crown ElectroKinetics is -1.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crown ElectroKinetics is -1.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

