Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Earnings results for CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

CVD Equipment last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $3.37 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.39) diluted earnings per share). CVD Equipment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. CVD Equipment will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13722319”.

Analyst Opinion on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Dividend Strength: CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment does not currently pay a dividend. CVD Equipment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

In the past three months, CVD Equipment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $326,308.00 in company stock. 22.10% of the stock of CVD Equipment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.52% of the stock of CVD Equipment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV



The P/E ratio of CVD Equipment is -3.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CVD Equipment is -3.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CVD Equipment has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here