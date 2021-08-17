Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Earnings results for Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Cyren last announced its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Cyren has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). Cyren has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Cyren will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13722129”.

Analyst Opinion on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Dividend Strength: Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren does not currently pay a dividend. Cyren does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

In the past three months, Cyren insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,484.00 in company stock. 57.74% of the stock of Cyren is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.72% of the stock of Cyren is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN



The P/E ratio of Cyren is -1.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cyren has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

