Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Earnings results for Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Eagle Point Credit last posted its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Eagle Point Credit has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($7.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. Earnings for Eagle Point Credit are expected to decrease by -72.13% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $0.34 per share. Eagle Point Credit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Point Credit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.60%. The high price target for ECC is $15.00 and the low price target for ECC is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eagle Point Credit has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Eagle Point Credit has a forecasted downside of 11.6% from its current price of $14.14. Eagle Point Credit has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Eagle Point Credit has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eagle Point Credit is 80.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Eagle Point Credit will have a dividend payout ratio of 270.59% in the coming year. This indicates that Eagle Point Credit may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

In the past three months, Eagle Point Credit insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of Eagle Point Credit is held by insiders. Only 29.73% of the stock of Eagle Point Credit is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC



Earnings for Eagle Point Credit are expected to decrease by -72.13% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Point Credit is 1.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of Eagle Point Credit is 1.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.90.

