How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Earnings results for Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.94.

Eneti last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. The company earned $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. Eneti has generated ($18.28) earnings per share over the last year (($45.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eneti are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.69 to ($1.60) per share. Eneti has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. Eneti will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eneti in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.26%. The high price target for NETI is $25.00 and the low price target for NETI is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti pays a meaningful dividend of 1.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eneti does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

In the past three months, Eneti insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.08% of the stock of Eneti is held by institutions.

Earnings for Eneti are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.69 to ($1.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Eneti is -0.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eneti is -0.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eneti has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

