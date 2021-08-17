Wall street estimates Earnings report Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Earnings results for Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund last issued its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.29 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.3. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Dividend Strength: Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund does not currently pay a dividend. Firsthand Technology Value Fund does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

In the past three months, Firsthand Technology Value Fund insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,220.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.60% of the stock of Firsthand Technology Value Fund is held by insiders. Only 5.77% of the stock of Firsthand Technology Value Fund is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC



The P/E ratio of Firsthand Technology Value Fund is 1.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Firsthand Technology Value Fund is 1.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.11. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

