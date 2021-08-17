Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Earnings results for FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

FLEX LNG last posted its earnings data on May 21st, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company earned $81.26 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. FLEX LNG has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. FLEX LNG will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FLEX LNG in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for FLEX LNG.

Dividend Strength: FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FLEX LNG has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

In the past three months, FLEX LNG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.52% of the stock of FLEX LNG is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG



The P/E ratio of FLEX LNG is 12.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of FLEX LNG is 12.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 55.52. FLEX LNG has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

