Earnings : What to expect Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Earnings results for Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Formula Systems (1985) last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.64 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. Formula Systems (1985) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Dividend Strength: Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Formula Systems (1985) has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

In the past three months, Formula Systems (1985) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 23.30% of the stock of Formula Systems (1985) is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.16% of the stock of Formula Systems (1985) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY



The P/E ratio of Formula Systems (1985) is 29.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.15. The P/E ratio of Formula Systems (1985) is 29.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.69. Formula Systems (1985) has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

