How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Earnings results for FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Freightcar America, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.97.

FreightCar America last posted its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The business earned $32.37 million during the quarter. FreightCar America has generated ($3.88) earnings per share over the last year (($6.79) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for FreightCar America are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.28) per share. FreightCar America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. FreightCar America will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722175”.

Analyst Opinion on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Dividend Strength: FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America does not currently pay a dividend. FreightCar America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

In the past three months, FreightCar America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.18% of the stock of FreightCar America is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.96% of the stock of FreightCar America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL



Earnings for FreightCar America are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of FreightCar America is -0.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FreightCar America is -0.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FreightCar America has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here