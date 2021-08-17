Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Earnings results for GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

GDS last issued its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Its revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. GDS has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GDS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.04) per share. GDS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. GDS will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-254-3697 with passcode “8269683”.

Analyst Opinion on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GDS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.36%. The high price target for GDS is $122.00 and the low price target for GDS is $80.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GDS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.83, GDS has a forecasted upside of 89.4% from its current price of $55.89. GDS has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS does not currently pay a dividend. GDS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

In the past three months, GDS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.05% of the stock of GDS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS



Earnings for GDS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of GDS is -67.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GDS is -67.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GDS has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here