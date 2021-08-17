Nothing seems to bother Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Earnings results for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Gracell Biotechnologies has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Gracell Biotechnologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.39) per share. Gracell Biotechnologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. Gracell Biotechnologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gracell Biotechnologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 189.19%. The high price target for GRCL is $40.00 and the low price target for GRCL is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gracell Biotechnologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, Gracell Biotechnologies has a forecasted upside of 189.2% from its current price of $11.93. Gracell Biotechnologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies does not currently pay a dividend. Gracell Biotechnologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

In the past three months, Gracell Biotechnologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.56% of the stock of Gracell Biotechnologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL



Earnings for Gracell Biotechnologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Gracell Biotechnologies is -5.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gracell Biotechnologies is -5.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here