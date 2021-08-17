Earnings and Growth Analysis : GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Earnings results for GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

GSE Systems last posted its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. GSE Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). GSE Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. GSE Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158609”.

Analyst Opinion on GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Dividend Strength: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems does not currently pay a dividend. GSE Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

In the past three months, GSE Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of GSE Systems is held by insiders. Only 23.78% of the stock of GSE Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP



The P/E ratio of GSE Systems is -4.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GSE Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

