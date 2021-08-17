Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Earnings results for Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Harbor Custom Development last posted its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Harbor Custom Development has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. Harbor Custom Development will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722198”.

Harbor Custom Development does not currently pay a dividend. Harbor Custom Development does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Harbor Custom Development insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.60% of the stock of Harbor Custom Development is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.83% of the stock of Harbor Custom Development is held by institutions.

Harbor Custom Development has a P/B Ratio of 6.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

