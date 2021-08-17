Must-See Earnings Estimates HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Earnings results for HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

HUYA last issued its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Its revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HUYA has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Earnings for HUYA are expected to grow by 38.71% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.86 per share. HUYA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. HUYA will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 7:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-254-3697 with passcode “4068808”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HUYA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 135.09%. The high price target for HUYA is $23.00 and the low price target for HUYA is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HUYA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, HUYA has a forecasted upside of 135.1% from its current price of $9.50. HUYA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

HUYA does not currently pay a dividend. HUYA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, HUYA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.48% of the stock of HUYA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for HUYA are expected to grow by 38.71% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of HUYA is 16.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of HUYA is 16.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.75. HUYA has a PEG Ratio of 2.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HUYA has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

