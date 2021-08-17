Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Earnings results for Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Inhibikase Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.41 million during the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Inhibikase Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 528.27%. The high price target for IKT is $12.00 and the low price target for IKT is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inhibikase Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 528.3% from its current price of $1.91. Inhibikase Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Inhibikase Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

In the past three months, Inhibikase Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.80% of the stock of Inhibikase Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.61% of the stock of Inhibikase Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT



Inhibikase Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

