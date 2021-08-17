Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Earnings results for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO BioScience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

INVO Bioscience last announced its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. INVO Bioscience has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($1.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for INVO Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.04) per share. INVO Bioscience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. INVO Bioscience will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158496”.

Analyst Opinion on INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for INVO Bioscience in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. INVO Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

In the past three months, INVO Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.62% of the stock of INVO Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 13.72% of the stock of INVO Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO



Earnings for INVO Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of INVO Bioscience is -2.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of INVO Bioscience is -2.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. INVO Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 7.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

