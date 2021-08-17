Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Earnings results for iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

iSun last issued its earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm earned $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. iSun has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for iSun are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.37 per share. iSun has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. iSun will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42507”.

iSun does not currently pay a dividend. iSun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, iSun insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $586,500.00 in company stock. 62.07% of the stock of iSun is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.53% of the stock of iSun is held by institutions.

Earnings for iSun are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of iSun is -23.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of iSun is -23.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iSun has a P/B Ratio of 6.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

