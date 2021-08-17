How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Earnings results for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $174.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.86%. The high price target for JKHY is $192.00 and the low price target for JKHY is $165.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jack Henry & Associates has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $174.43, Jack Henry & Associates has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $177.74. Jack Henry & Associates has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates pays a meaningful dividend of 1.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jack Henry & Associates has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jack Henry & Associates is 47.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Jack Henry & Associates will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.44% next year. This indicates that Jack Henry & Associates will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

In the past three months, Jack Henry & Associates insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $389,625.00 in company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Jack Henry & Associates is held by insiders. 88.60% of the stock of Jack Henry & Associates is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY



Earnings for Jack Henry & Associates are expected to grow by 13.75% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Jack Henry & Associates is 45.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of Jack Henry & Associates is 45.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a PEG Ratio of 2.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jack Henry & Associates has a P/B Ratio of 8.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here