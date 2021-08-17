Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

Earnings results for JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.22.

JanOne last posted its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $8.67 million during the quarter. JanOne has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($3.02) diluted earnings per share). JanOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne does not currently pay a dividend. JanOne does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

In the past three months, JanOne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $220,651.00 in company stock. 16.20% of the stock of JanOne is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.25% of the stock of JanOne is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN



The P/E ratio of JanOne is -2.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JanOne has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

