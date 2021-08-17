Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Earnings results for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Krispy Kreme in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is 20.96 The high price target for DNUT is 25.00 and the low price target for DNUT is 16.71. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Krispy Kreme has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of 20.96, Krispy Kreme has a forecasted upside of 43.4% from its current price of 14.62. Krispy Kreme has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme does not currently pay a dividend. Krispy Kreme does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

In the past three months, Krispy Kreme insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought 98,947,065.00 in company stock and sold 0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT



Earnings for Krispy Kreme are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from 0.40 to 0.52 per share.

