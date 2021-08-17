Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Earnings results for Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Kubient last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Kubient has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.87) diluted earnings per share). Kubient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Kubient will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “21996441”.

Analyst Opinion on Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kubient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 196.80%. The high price target for KBNT is $13.00 and the low price target for KBNT is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient does not currently pay a dividend. Kubient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

In the past three months, Kubient insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,257.00 in company stock. 21.72% of the stock of Kubient is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.35% of the stock of Kubient is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT



The P/E ratio of Kubient is -2.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kubient is -2.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kubient has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

