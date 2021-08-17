Reports First Quarter 2020 Results La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

Earnings results for La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

La-Z-Boy last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 14th, 2021. The reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year ($2.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for La-Z-Boy are expected to grow by 11.00% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.23 per share. La-Z-Boy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. La-Z-Boy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for La-Z-Boy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.99%. The high price target for LZB is $46.00 and the low price target for LZB is $45.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

La-Z-Boy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.50, La-Z-Boy has a forecasted upside of 27.0% from its current price of $35.83. La-Z-Boy has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. La-Z-Boy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of La-Z-Boy is 22.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, La-Z-Boy will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.58% next year. This indicates that La-Z-Boy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

In the past three months, La-Z-Boy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $99,163.00 in company stock. Only 4.01% of the stock of La-Z-Boy is held by insiders. 82.15% of the stock of La-Z-Boy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB



Earnings for La-Z-Boy are expected to grow by 11.00% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.23 per share. The P/E ratio of La-Z-Boy is 15.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of La-Z-Boy is 15.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 27.32. La-Z-Boy has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

