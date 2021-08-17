Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Earnings results for Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.86.

Liminal BioSciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business earned $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences has generated ($3.06) earnings per share over the last year (($3.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liminal BioSciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($1.19) per share. Liminal BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liminal BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 198.08%. The high price target for LMNL is $11.00 and the low price target for LMNL is $4.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Liminal BioSciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.75, Liminal BioSciences has a forecasted upside of 198.1% from its current price of $2.60. Liminal BioSciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Liminal BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

In the past three months, Liminal BioSciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of Liminal BioSciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL



Earnings for Liminal BioSciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($1.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Liminal BioSciences is -0.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liminal BioSciences is -0.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liminal BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 7.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

