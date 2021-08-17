Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Earnings results for Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Live Ventures Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

Live Ventures last released its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The information services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Live Ventures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($11.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4. Live Ventures has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Live Ventures will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Dividend Strength: Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Live Ventures does not currently pay a dividend. Live Ventures does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE)

In the past three months, Live Ventures insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $278,061.00 in company stock. 56.10% of the stock of Live Ventures is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.21% of the stock of Live Ventures is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE



The P/E ratio of Live Ventures is 2.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Live Ventures is 2.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 21.69. Live Ventures has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

