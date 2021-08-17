Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Earnings results for Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Minim last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $15.02 million during the quarter. Minim has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Minim are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.03 per share. Minim has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Minim will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Minim in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.78%. The high price target for MINM is $4.00 and the low price target for MINM is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Minim has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Minim has a forecasted upside of 77.8% from its current price of $2.25. Minim has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim does not currently pay a dividend. Minim does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

In the past three months, Minim insiders have bought 1,827.64% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $650,000.00 in company stock and sold $33,720.00 in company stock. 61.90% of the stock of Minim is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM



Earnings for Minim are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Minim is -16.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Minim is -16.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Minim has a P/B Ratio of 10.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

