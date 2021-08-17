Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Earnings results for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.98.

Analyst Opinion on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for monday.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $263.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.45%. The high price target for MNDY is $280.00 and the low price target for MNDY is $240.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

monday.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $263.33, monday.com has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $245.07. monday.com has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com does not currently pay a dividend. monday.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

In the past three months, monday.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.91% of the stock of monday.com is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY



Earnings for monday.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.59) to ($2.89) per share.

More latest stories: here