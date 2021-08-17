Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Earnings results for MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

MV Oil Trust last released its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. MV Oil Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. MV Oil Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MV Oil Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 18.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MV Oil Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, MV Oil Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of MV Oil Trust is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of MV Oil Trust is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.73. The P/E ratio of MV Oil Trust is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.72.

