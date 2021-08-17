Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Earnings results for Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Noah last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year (($1.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Noah are expected to grow by 18.65% in the coming year, from $3.11 to $3.69 per share. Noah has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. Noah will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159207”.

Analyst Opinion on Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Noah in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.83%. The high price target for NOAH is $60.20 and the low price target for NOAH is $50.18. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah does not currently pay a dividend. Noah does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

In the past three months, Noah insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.62% of the stock of Noah is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noah (NYSE:NOAH



Earnings for Noah are expected to grow by 18.65% in the coming year, from $3.11 to $3.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Noah is -28.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Noah is -28.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Noah has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

