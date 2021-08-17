worth buying post Earnings results? Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Earnings results for Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Ocean Bio-Chem last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Ocean Bio-Chem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Dividend Strength: Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem pays a meaningful dividend of 1.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ocean Bio-Chem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

In the past three months, Ocean Bio-Chem insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,279.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 61.60% of the stock of Ocean Bio-Chem is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.65% of the stock of Ocean Bio-Chem is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI



The P/E ratio of Ocean Bio-Chem is 9.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Ocean Bio-Chem is 9.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 30.19. Ocean Bio-Chem has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

