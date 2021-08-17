Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Earnings results for Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Odyssey Marine Exploration last released its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $0.29 million during the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Odyssey Marine Exploration has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Dividend Strength: Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration does not currently pay a dividend. Odyssey Marine Exploration does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

In the past three months, Odyssey Marine Exploration insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $60,100.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Odyssey Marine Exploration is held by insiders. Only 19.44% of the stock of Odyssey Marine Exploration is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX



The P/E ratio of Odyssey Marine Exploration is -4.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

