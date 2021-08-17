Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

Earnings results for OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneSmart International Education Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for OneSmart International Education Group.

Dividend Strength: OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. OneSmart International Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

In the past three months, OneSmart International Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.70% of the stock of OneSmart International Education Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.01% of the stock of OneSmart International Education Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE



Earnings for OneSmart International Education Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to $0.22 per share. The P/E ratio of OneSmart International Education Group is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OneSmart International Education Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

