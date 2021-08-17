Earnings and Growth Analysis : Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Earnings results for Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Ozon last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Ozon has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Ozon are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.99) to ($2.40) per share. Ozon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ozon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.13%. The high price target for OZON is $73.00 and the low price target for OZON is $48.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ozon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Ozon has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon does not currently pay a dividend. Ozon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

In the past three months, Ozon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.93% of the stock of Ozon is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)



Earnings for Ozon are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.99) to ($2.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Ozon is -27.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ozon is -27.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ozon has a P/B Ratio of 8.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

