Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Earnings results for Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Petros Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Petros Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Dividend Strength: Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Petros Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

In the past three months, Petros Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of Petros Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 8.47% of the stock of Petros Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI



Petros Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

