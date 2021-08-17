Will stock surge before Earnings results? Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Earnings results for Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Planet Green last released its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Planet Green has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Planet Green has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Dividend Strength: Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green does not currently pay a dividend. Planet Green does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

In the past three months, Planet Green insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,300,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 14.71% of the stock of Planet Green is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.89% of the stock of Planet Green is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG



Planet Green has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

