How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Earnings results for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.68.

Praxis Precision Medicines last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Praxis Precision Medicines has generated ($7.86) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Praxis Precision Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($3.22) per share. Praxis Precision Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Praxis Precision Medicines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 358.81%. The high price target for PRAX is $65.00 and the low price target for PRAX is $55.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines does not currently pay a dividend. Praxis Precision Medicines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

In the past three months, Praxis Precision Medicines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $879,791.00 in company stock. Only 8.80% of the stock of Praxis Precision Medicines is held by insiders. 96.18% of the stock of Praxis Precision Medicines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX



Earnings for Praxis Precision Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($3.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Praxis Precision Medicines is -1.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Praxis Precision Medicines is -1.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Praxis Precision Medicines has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

