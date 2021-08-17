, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Earnings results for Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Analyst Opinion on Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Premier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.04%. The high price target for PINC is $46.00 and the low price target for PINC is $31.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Premier has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.15, Premier has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $35.98. Premier has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Premier has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Premier is 31.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Premier will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.70% next year. This indicates that Premier will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

In the past three months, Premier insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Premier is held by insiders. 62.88% of the stock of Premier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC



Earnings for Premier are expected to decrease by -1.79% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Premier is 19.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.16. The P/E ratio of Premier is 19.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.28. Premier has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Premier has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

