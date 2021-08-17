Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Earnings results for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

QuickLogic last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business earned $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. QuickLogic has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year (($0.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for QuickLogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.42) per share. QuickLogic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. QuickLogic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722114”.

Analyst Opinion on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QuickLogic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.07%. The high price target for QUIK is $8.00 and the low price target for QUIK is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QuickLogic has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic does not currently pay a dividend. QuickLogic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

In the past three months, QuickLogic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,503.00 in company stock. Only 3.15% of the stock of QuickLogic is held by insiders. Only 24.31% of the stock of QuickLogic is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK



QuickLogic has a P/B Ratio of 4.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

