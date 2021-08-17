Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Earnings results for REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REE Automotive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.59%. The high price target for REE is $15.00 and the low price target for REE is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

REE Automotive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, REE Automotive has a forecasted upside of 52.6% from its current price of $9.83. REE Automotive has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive does not currently pay a dividend. REE Automotive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

In the past three months, REE Automotive insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of REE Automotive is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE



REE Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 11.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

