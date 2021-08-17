Wall street estimates Earnings report Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Earnings results for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Rockwell Medical last posted its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business earned $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rockwell Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.25) per share. Rockwell Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Rockwell Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 743.56%. The high price target for RMTI is $5.50 and the low price target for RMTI is $5.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rockwell Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, Rockwell Medical has a forecasted upside of 743.6% from its current price of $0.65. Rockwell Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Rockwell Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

In the past three months, Rockwell Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Rockwell Medical is held by insiders. Only 24.45% of the stock of Rockwell Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI



Earnings for Rockwell Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Medical is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Medical is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rockwell Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

