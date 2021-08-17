Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Earnings results for Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Save Foods, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Save Foods last released its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Save Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Save Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Dividend Strength: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Save Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Save Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

In the past three months, Save Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of Save Foods is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD



