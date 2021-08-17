Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Earnings results for SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

SG Blocks last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $9.19 million during the quarter. SG Blocks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.75) diluted earnings per share). SG Blocks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. SG Blocks will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722143”.

Analyst Opinion on SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Dividend Strength: SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks does not currently pay a dividend. SG Blocks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

In the past three months, SG Blocks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of SG Blocks is held by insiders. Only 11.11% of the stock of SG Blocks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX



The P/E ratio of SG Blocks is -4.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SG Blocks is -4.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SG Blocks has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

